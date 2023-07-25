'PM Modi has shown how weak he is': Jairam compares Modi to Manmohan Singh

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on Manipur violence and clean chit to China, saying he has shown how weak a Prime Minister he is.

He also parallels between Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is the Congress communication in charge, said: "Dr. Manmohan Singh in his last press conference as PM in January 2014 said, 'I do not believe that I have been a weak PM… history will be kinder to me'. With his silence and inaction for 81 days on Manipur, and his clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, Modi has shown how weak a Prime Minister he is."