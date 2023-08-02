Violence in Manipur, Haryana part of design to influence 2024 LS Polls: Congress' Brijlal Khabri

UP Congress Committee president Brijlal Khabri on Wednesday said violence in Manipur and Haryana's Nuh was a conspiracy to influence the Lok Sabha elections scheduled early next year, as he urged people to understand Congress' importance in protecting the Constitution and the nation.

"We have said this before and are saying it again that all this is somewhere a conspiracy to influence 2024 and it will go on increasing. To stop this, it is necessary to save the Constitution, for which the Congress party has once again come out," Khabri told reporters when asked about the recent developments in Manipur and Nuh. Khabri who had come in Meerut with provincial president Naseemuddin Siddiqui to take part in Congress's 'Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Sabha' said Congress is the only option in the country.

"In the present situation, the country and the Constitution are in danger, for which Congress is needed," he stressed. He said the Congress is organising Sankalp Sabhas to save the Constitution in every district of the entire state.