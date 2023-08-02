Haryana Nuh violence: SC orders authorities to ensure no violence in VHP-Bajrang rallies

Appearing for the petitioner, Uday Singh said 23 marches have already been announced by VHP-Bajrang Dal in various parts of Delhi to allegedly protest against the violence which broke out in Nuh. When the bench queried if hate speeches have already been made, Singh said hate speeches have already been made and more rallies are scheduled to be organised.

Addressing the Additional Solicitor General of India SV Raju, Justice Khanna asserted that they could not argue on whether hate speech vitiates the atmosphere. “Mr Raju, please ensure that the authorities must take adequate precautions to ensure that there is no violence and there are no hate speeches. Get in touch with the authorities to ensure that nothing untoward happens and at least there are no hate speeches or violence at all. We have to ensure that rule of law is maintained. This cannot be treated as an adversarial litigation. This is a policing issue,” said Khanna.

Reading out the order, the bench stated, “We hope that the state governments, including the police authorities, will ensure that there are no hate speeches against any community and there is no violence or damage to properties. Wherever required, adequate police force or paramilitary forces should be deployed. Authorities, including the police, will make use of the CCTV cameras where ever installed or make video recordings in all sensitive areas wherever required. The CCTV footage and videos must be preserved.”