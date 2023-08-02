Death toll in Haryana communal violence rises to 6; vandalism, arson reported in Gurugram

The death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday with the Vishva Hindu Parishad reporting the death of an injured Bajrang Dal activist while many shops and godown were torched in Gurugram which remained on the edge following clashes in Gurugram and Nuh.

According to the police, vandalism and arson were reported in at least five areas in Gurugram on Tuesday last night.

A fire broke out at a godown and an adjoining puncture shop in sector 70A around 9:30 pm on Tuesday. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled within half an hour, the police said, adding that around 1 am, three godowns near Teekli village were torched.