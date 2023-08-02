Haryana-Nuh violence: Delhi Police on alert as VHP set to hold rallies in the capital

Hindutva organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to hold disruptive rallies across the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday against the violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district. The police and intelligence officials are keeping a close watch on the protests.

The Delhi Police said in view of the violence in Haryana districts bordering Delhi, adequate and additional police forces have been deployed especially in sensitive areas. “Any attempt to disrupt the security and communal harmony of Delhi will be dealt with strictly,” said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police.