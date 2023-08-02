Haryana-Nuh violence: Delhi Police on alert as VHP set to hold rallies in the capital
The Delhi Police said in view of the violence in Haryana districts bordering Delhi, adequate and additional police forces have been deployed especially in sensitive areas
Hindutva organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to hold disruptive rallies across the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday against the violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district. The police and intelligence officials are keeping a close watch on the protests.
The Delhi Police said in view of the violence in Haryana districts bordering Delhi, adequate and additional police forces have been deployed especially in sensitive areas. “Any attempt to disrupt the security and communal harmony of Delhi will be dealt with strictly,” said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police.
Delhi police is expecting the processions to be held at Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Moti Nagar, Najafgarh, Tilak Nagar, Narela, Nangloi and Ambedkar Nagar, reported News18. Some of these areas are near the Haryana border. However, police sources said they do not expect large-scale participation in these rallies.
Communal violence broke out on Monday evening in the Nuh district after a VHP procession was attacked after a video was posted on social media. Rumours were spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march, however he did not participate. The violence has killed five people so far. Four people, including two home guards, died in Nuh, where a mob attacked the VHP-led Hindu procession. An imam was also killed at a mosque in Gurugram.
