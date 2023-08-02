Gurugram: Fresh violence breaks out; meat, scrap shops & shanties attacked

Fresh violence was witnessed in Gurugram as several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked at Pataudi Chowk in Khandsa Road, while multiple shanties were set on fire in Sector-70 on Tuesday.

However, the fire officials claimed that no casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least four eateries and scrap shops were set ablaze by a group of people in the Badshahpur area.

More than 200 men in different vehicles carrying petrol bottles set them on fire.

Communal violence also spilled to Palwal and over 25-30 shanties were torched.