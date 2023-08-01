Internet services suspended in four areas of Rajasthan following violence in Nuh

Internet services have been suspended in four areas of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Tuesday following violence in neighbouring Nuh district in Haryana.

Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma has ordered suspension of internet in Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar, Sikri from 6 a.m. this morning till next 24 hours.

The Divisional Commissioner, in the order, said that anti-social elements may try to disturb law and order in Bharatpur.

"In such situation, the possibility of spreading communal tension cannot be ruled out. It is necessary to suspend internet services to maintain peace and law and order. Hence internet is barred except for broadband and leased line services," Divisional Commissioner said.