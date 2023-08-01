Curfew imposed in violence-hit Nuh: Haryana Home Minister

A day after violence erupted in Nuh district adjoining Gurugram, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a curfew has been imposed, internet services suspended and security forces deployed to maintain law and order.

The state Home Minister also said that the situation was currently under control.

Meanwhile, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said no untoward incident had been reported so far, adding that flag marches were being carried out.

He said the administration will hold a meeting to assess the ground situation and take a call on the duration of the curfew.