Cow vigilante Monu Manesar in spotlight after Nuh violence

Thirty-year-old Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the leader of a cow vigilante group in Mewat, is in spotlight after the communal violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram districts on Monday.

Rumours about his presence at the religious procession taken out on Monday by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh, during which the clashes broke, fuelled the violence.

Monu Manesar, an accused in the murder of two alleged cow smugglers in February, has been leading the Bajrang Dal’s campaign against cattle smugglers in Haryana and Rajasthan.

He also participates actively in efforts against "love jihad", a term coined by the rightwing to describe the "forcible conversion" of Hindu women by Muslim men.