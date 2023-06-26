A cure for cow vigilantes?

A Nashik court on Monday, June 26, sent 11 members of the 'Gau Rakshak Group', arrested on charges of murder, to seven days of police custody.

The accused were produced before the court by investigating officer API Shraddha Gandhas. They were arrested by Ghoti police on Sunday morning, June 25, for their involvement in the brutal killing of Afaan Abdul Majid Ansari (31), a resident of Kurla, Mumbai, on Saturday, June 24.

The 'gau rakshaks' beat up Ansari — who they suspected of transporting beef on Sinnar-Ghoti border in Nashik district — with iron rods. The far right cow vigilante group of fifteen persons had stopped the car in which the meat was being ferried and attacked the two inmates.