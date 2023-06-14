Nashik horror: Cow vigilantes lynch Thane man suspected of cattle-smuggling

While Paddi and Gavandi managed to escape, Ansari bore the brunt of the attack. His autopsy revealed death due to severe head injuries, said the investigators.



The accused, who are said to be members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, claimed that Ansari fell into a gorge and died, but the police are probing the matter.



"After recording the complaint of the injured duo, the police launched a manhunt and arrested six accused persons, who have been remanded to police custody for seven days," Senior Inspector at Igatpuri police station, Vasant Pathwe, told IANS.



The accused have been identified as Chetan Sonawane, Pradeep Adhole, Bhaskar Bhagat, Shekhar Gaikwad, Vijay Bhagde and Rupesh Joshi. The police are on the lookout for others involved in the attack.