Cow vigilante and murder accused Monu Manesar's Instagram account given a blue tick

Notorious cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is accused of murdering and burning the bodies of two Muslim men from Rajasthan, has been given a blue tick on Instagram.

This sparked furious reactions from netizens, and Instagram had to face backlash for 'providing validity to a murder accused and a hate-spreader'.

Junaid and Nasir's charred bodies were found in a burnt vehicle in Haryana on February 16. They were killed on suspicion of cow slaughter allegedly by Monu and his gang. Videos shared on social media showed that Muslim men were chased down by Manesar and his 'gang of cow activists'.