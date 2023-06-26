11 members of a cow vigilante group arrested for murder
Eleven members of a far-right cow vigilante group, locally known as Gau Rakshak Group, were arrested by Nasik Rural Police on charges of murder after they beat up a man with iron rods and sticks as they suspected him of allegedly transporting beef to Mumbai. The incident happened on the Sinnar-Ghoti border of the district on Saturday evening.
A vigilante group of around fifteen persons had apprehended a hatchback car carrying meat and beat up two inmates, one of who later died in the hospital. According to the Ghoti police, the deceased has been identified as Afaan Abdul Majid Ansari ( 31), a resident of Kurla in Mumbai. He was injured in the attack and died in the hospital while the other injured has been identified as Nasir Hussain Shaikh, also a resident of Kurla, and his condition is reported to be stable.
The incident took place some 25 km from the spot where two cattle transporters were beaten by a mob on June 8. One of the victims was found dead on June 10. The Igatpuri police later charged six members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal for murdering Lukman Ansari for transporting cattle near Igatpuri. His dead body was later found in a gorge nearby on June 10.
Nasik Rural SP Shahaji Umap said that eleven accused were arrested for murder and on charges of rioting. “The group goes by the name Gau Rakshak Group which is engaged in the protection of cows. They have been charged with murdering a youth for transporting meat. The accused will be produced before the court today. This is for the first time that they had engaged in this type of activity. They came together and formed a whatsapp group. Whenever they get a tip-off that meat is being transported, they go and take action. One of the toll booth employees noticed blood stains coming out of the car and informed a Gau Rakshak who immediately alerted the other group members,” he told National Herald.
Meanwhile, the police have seized 450 kg of meat and sent it for forensic examination. According to the police officials investigating the case, only forensic examination will determine whether the meat is buffalo meat or beef.