Haryana-Nuh violence: State govt speaks in different voices
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and home minister Anil Vij offer contradicting statements
As tensions continued to simmer in Haryana following incidents of communal violence, the state’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has blamed the organisers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Shobha Yatra for the violence that saw five deaths being reported from the state.
Speaking on the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh, Chautala claimed that the yatra organisers did not give complete information about the yatra to the district administration. “The incident took place due to this...Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident,” ANI quoted Chautala as saying.
However, in a contradicting statement, his cabinet colleague and Haryana home minister Anil Vij alleged a conspiracy. The home minister said the way stones, weapons and bullets were found; it seems to be a 'conspiracy'. Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time.
There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, and bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved in this," the home minister told the media.
On Monday violent confrontations broke out in Haryana's Nuh district following an alleged attack on the VHP Shobha Yatra with stones. The incident was reportedly triggered by the alleged presence of Monu Manesar, an accused of cow vigilantism and lynching.
Manesar however denied his role in participating or instigating the violence. Meanwhile, fresh violence spread to neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday night with several establishments being set on fire.
