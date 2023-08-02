Haryana-Nuh violence: State govt speaks in different voices

As tensions continued to simmer in Haryana following incidents of communal violence, the state’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has blamed the organisers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Shobha Yatra for the violence that saw five deaths being reported from the state.

Speaking on the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh, Chautala claimed that the yatra organisers did not give complete information about the yatra to the district administration. “The incident took place due to this...Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident,” ANI quoted Chautala as saying.