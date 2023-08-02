Haryana Nuh violence: Situation will escalate if govt doesn't take action, warns VHP leader

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is organising a seven-day-long protest and various mass rallies across the nation, against the "anti-Hindu" violence in Haryana's Nuh district, Vijay Kant Pandey, Vibhag Mantri of VHP told National Herald.

Demonstrations, beginning today, were seen across 30 places in Delhi — about 50 people were seen at the Mother Dairy protest site and 200 were spotted in Nirman Vihar.

"If the administration does not listen to us or act, the protests will escalate and take on a dangerous form over the next seven days. This violent attack on Hindus by Vidharmis [preachers of another religion, in this case, Muslims] will not be tolerated. All the victims are Hindus. Hindu jaag chuka hai [Hindus have woken up]," said Pandey.