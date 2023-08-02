Haryana Nuh violence: Situation will escalate if govt doesn't take action, warns VHP leader
VHP is organising a seven-day-long protest and various mass rallies across the nation, against the "anti-Hindu" violence in Haryana's Nuh district
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is organising a seven-day-long protest and various mass rallies across the nation, against the "anti-Hindu" violence in Haryana's Nuh district, Vijay Kant Pandey, Vibhag Mantri of VHP told National Herald.
Demonstrations, beginning today, were seen across 30 places in Delhi — about 50 people were seen at the Mother Dairy protest site and 200 were spotted in Nirman Vihar.
"If the administration does not listen to us or act, the protests will escalate and take on a dangerous form over the next seven days. This violent attack on Hindus by Vidharmis [preachers of another religion, in this case, Muslims] will not be tolerated. All the victims are Hindus. Hindu jaag chuka hai [Hindus have woken up]," said Pandey.
"The people who are not at fault, why will they be scared? Hindus are not scared, Hindus are being attacked endlessly. This protest [in Delhi] is symbolic of the much larger rallies that Hindus will organise if they [Muslims] don't stop attacking us," he added.
"We demand justice for the victims for what has happened in Nuh, where 6 people have killed, 100 vehicles have been torched; what happened in Delhi during the Muharram processions. The government needs to punish the perpetrators, the onus is not on the society, but if the government does nothing, the society will hit the streets," he further stressed.
Upon being asked what the BJP state government in Haryana is doing, Pandey said "Whichever party is ruling the state, there is clear inaction from the state and central government when it comes to violence against Hindus. This does not happen in Uttar Pradesh, violent riots are immediately punished in UP — why is the Haryana government not doing the same?"
Asked why the VHP people carried swords during the procession in Nuh, he said it is a conspiracy against Hindus, inciting riots. "Politicians [Rao Inder Singh] do politics...for power, they can do anything."
At least 6 people have been killed in the violent communal clash that first erupted in Nuh on Monday, August 1, and then spread to Gurgaon on Tuesday, Tuesday 2.
Nuh police have arrested 116 people involved and registered 44 FIRs so far. Nuh DC Prashant Panwar stated that 14 companies of the police force are on the ground to avert any untoward incidents while educational institutions and internet services will remain closed.
