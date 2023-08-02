Haryana-Nuh violence: Police, paramilitary forces patrolling in violence-hit areas
The police have lodged at least 40 cases against individuals in the incident and detained more than 100 men for questioning
The Haryana government said 30 units of police and 20 paramilitary forces are holding flag marches and patrolling the violence-hit areas in order to restore public order in Haryana in the aftermath of violence at Nuh.
The Haryana government has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in certain parts of the state. Peace meetings were also held to control tension. Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order that prohibited all fuel stations from selling loose petrol and diesel “except in emergency situations”.
This comes even as parts of Haryana remained mired in tension for the third day as the Nuh violence spread to the other parts, leading in the death of six people and injuring dozens. The communal clashes first broke out during a Hindutva religious procession in Nuh district by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajranj Dal, after rumours were spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Manesar, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would attend the procession.
The charred bodies of Junaid and Nasir — both cousins — were found inside the four-wheeler in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16. The Rajasthan police had named 21 people, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, in the abduction and murder of two Muslim men.
The Opposition leaders have slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar government for failure of law and order in the state. Congress and INLD on Monday targeted the BJP-JJP government in alleging that the ruling combine has failed on the law and order front.
"BJP-JJP has proved to be a complete failure in maintaining law and order in the state. The violence in Nuh is the result of failure of this government," said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said if the BJP-JJP government cannot maintain law and order, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala should resign. He added that the news of violence and vandalism coming from Nuh-Mewat region is extremely worrying as well as heart-wrenching.
"I appeal on behalf of the Congress to all sides concerned that violence is not a solution to anything. The elements, who indulge in violence, may be from any religion or caste...strict action should be taken against them," said Surjewala.
