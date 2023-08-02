Haryana-Nuh violence: Police, paramilitary forces patrolling in violence-hit areas

The Haryana government said 30 units of police and 20 paramilitary forces are holding flag marches and patrolling the violence-hit areas in order to restore public order in Haryana in the aftermath of violence at Nuh.

The Haryana government has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in certain parts of the state. Peace meetings were also held to control tension. Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order that prohibited all fuel stations from selling loose petrol and diesel “except in emergency situations”.

The police have lodged at least 40 cases against individuals in the incident and detained more than 100 men for questioning.