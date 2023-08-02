Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

Mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five, police said on Tuesday.

People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier, and a ‘panchayat’ targeted Muslims as the district adjoining the national capital remained on edge.

Apart from Gurugram, violence was also reported from Palwal district where a mob set over 25 huts in Parshuram Colony on fire. Police said nobody was hurt. In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi town, “two or three” shops on the highway were vandalised.

Two more people, among the over 50 injured in Nuh on Monday, died in hospital. Two of the four dead in that clash were home guards. Ten of the injured are policemen, three of them on ventilator support.