Bihar village cries for justice as young cleric killed in Gurugram attack

Following the death of a young naib imam of a Gurugram mosque in a mob attack, his village in Bihar has sought justice.

Cries for 'justice' rent the air at Maniyadih, a village in north Bihar's Sitamarhi district, to which 19-year-old Haafiz Saad belonged.

"Saad babu was scheduled to return by a train along with his elder brother Shadab. Shadab had called us to complain that his brother was not ready to leave the mosque until tomorrow morning," the slain naib imam's maternal uncle Ibrahim Akhtar told PTI-Bhasha over the phone.