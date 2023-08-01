Manipur violence part of BJP's planned strategy: CPI

He said lakhs have been displaced in Manipur which has a population of only 31 lakh.

He questioned why N Biren Singh should remain the chief minister of Manipur after all that has happened in the state.

The CPI leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweets even if two people die due to floods, have kept mum for 86 days while Manipur is burning since May 3.

Responding to his allegations, state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "The Left parties that are involved in political killings in Kerala are preaching democracy to others. This is ridiculous.".

The Manipur violence is shocking and the Centre is ready for a serious discussion on it in Parliament but the opposition is running away from it, he claimed.