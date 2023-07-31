Team I.N.D.I.A.'s recommendations to Manipur governor

21 Opposition MPs of the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc reached strife-torn Manipur on Saturday, July 29, on a two-day visit to assess the ground situation in the north-eastern state.

They visited relief camps in Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Imphal West districts and interacted with the affected people on the first day.

The delegation then called on Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday, July 30, and submitted a memorandum on their observations, urging her to take immediate steps to restore peace and harmony, and implement rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons.

In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted the full memorandum signed by all 21 MPs, saying that "The anger, anxiety, anguish, pain and sorrow of the people of Manipur seem to make absolutely no difference to the Prime Minister. While he is busy listening to his own voice and forcing down his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on crores of Indians, the 21 MP delegation of Team INDIA is talking about Manipur ki Baat with the Governor of Manipur."