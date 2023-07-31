Manipur people have lost confidence in CM, Govt: Oppn MPs after visiting state

Hitting out at the Centre, he said no efforts are being made to end the conflict between the two communities there and said it is not just a law and order issue.

"The government has turned a blind eye to everything. I want to alert the government that if this is allowed to continue, the matter will completely go out of hand.

"There is no trust between the two communities and it seems as if the two countries have been formed, Kuki land and Meiteis' land," he said.

"We met the governor. She said the situation is bad and all parties must get together and find a solution but the government makes no effort," Chowdhury said.

"The Manipur issue has turned into a community conflict. People have lost confidence in the chief minister but he is still sitting on the chair. Why has he not been sacked?" he said.

Asked about the Centre looking to bring in a bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance, Chowdhury alleged that the government is trying to do this to divert attention.

"The biggest problem in the country is in Manipur," he said.