Unresolved Manipur issue may create security problems for country: Congress leader Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday asserted that if the Manipur ethnic conflict is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for the country.

A delegation of opposition INDIA bloc alliance MPs called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on their observations after visiting the northeastern state.

Addressing reporters outside Raj Bhavan after the meeting, the Congress leader said, "The governor heard our observations and agreed to those. She expressed sorrow over the incidents of violence and suggested that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur to talk to people to remove mistrust among communities."