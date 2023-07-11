FIR against Annie Raja, members of NFIW fact-finding team to Manipur malicious, vindictive: CPI

The CPI on Tuesday condemned the registration of an FIR against its national executive member Annie Raja and some other members of an NFIW-led fact-finding team that visited violence-hit Manipur, describing it "malicious and vindictive".

The FIR was filed in Impal on July 8 against Raja, National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) national secretary Nisha Sidhu and Deeksha Dwivedi, a lawyer, who were members of the fact-finding team.

"The FIR is clearly vindictive and malicious without any element of truth in it. This invocation of criminal proceedings against reputed women leaders is a clear indication of the abuse of power by the local component of the double-engine government," the CPI said in a statement.