Manipur govt seeks action against Zomi Students' Federation for a book on violence

The Manipur government's Home Department has asked the Director General of Police to file an FIR against the Zomi Students' Federation Union for publishing a book titled "The Inevitable Split – Documents on State sponsored ethnic cleansing in Manipur, 2023", and take stern action against the publishers and to ban the book.

