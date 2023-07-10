Apex court cannot be used as platform to escalate tension in Manipur: SC

The apex court cannot be used as a platform to escalate tension in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Monday, July 10, said while making it clear that it cannot take the law and order apparatus in its hand to douse the violence.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said at most it can give directions to the authorities to make the situation better and for that it needs the assistance of different groups and positive suggestions.

"Give us some positive suggestions by Tuesday [July 11] to make the situation better and we will ask the Centre and the Manipur government to look into it", the bench told different groups of Manipur before it, as it took on record the status report filed by the state chief secretary on the situation prevailing in the violence-hit state.