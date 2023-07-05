PM Modi should take cue from Rahul Gandhi and visit Manipur: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a cue from Rahul Gandhi and visit violence-hit Manipur to understand the pain of the people and said that it would seek a "specific reply" from the government on the situation in the state in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The opposition party also demanded that Prime Minister Modi hold an all-party meeting as the first one was convened under Home Minister Amit Shah.

Posting a video of his visit on Twitter, Gandhi said Manipur needs peace to heal and all must work towards it.

"During my 2-day visit to the state, it broke my heart to see our brothers and sisters in pain. Peace is the only way forward, and we must all work towards it," he said.