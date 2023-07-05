Schools reopen in Manipur for classes 1 to 8 after over two months of violence

A total of 4,521 schools reopened for classes 1 to 8 on Wednesday, July 5, more than two months after sustained violence erupted in Manipur on May 3. An official stated that only 20 per cent of students were in attendance on average, and more so in the plains than in the hill locations. (The hills are mostly where the tribal communities of the state reside, while most of the Meitei community—the majority population of the state—live in the plains, including the capital city of Imphal.)

The principal of R.M. School, Hilary K.H., told National Herald that parents have said that they will "wait and see" for a few days before they send their wards to school, and are waiting for the situation to subside a bit.