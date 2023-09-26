Surjewala: In 18 years BJP brought MP to the brink of ruin, fear of Cong haunts it

A day after the BJP released its second list of 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, the Congress took a swipe at it, saying that in 18 years it has brought the state to the brink of ruin and the people as well as the central leadership of the saffron party know this, and it is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi distanced himself from the works of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

It also said that it was clear how the fear of Congress was haunting the BJP.

In a post on X in Hindi, Congress Madhya Pradesh in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The truth of BJP's second list in Madhya Pradesh -- will go down and will also take you along. In 18 years, the BJP government has brought Madhya Pradesh to the brink of ruin. The people of the state as well as the central leadership of BJP know this. That is why 15 days ago Amit Shah and yesterday Modi ji distanced themselves from the name and work of Shivraj ji."