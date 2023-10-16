Madhya Pradesh polls: It's ‘Hanuman’ vs 'Shiv-raj' in Budhni

Known as mama in the state, the incumbent Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who claims to have the "blessing of Lord Shiva" with him, is facing a tough battle this time.

To challenge Shivraj, Congress has fielded ‘Hanuman’ from the Ramayana in Budhni assembly seat, considered an impregnable fortress of the CM thus far.

Releasing the first list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Sunday, the Congress has pitted Vikram Mastal — best known for playing lord Hanuman in Anand Sagar’s 2008 television show Ramayana — against Shivraj.

Mastal, seen as a lightweight compared to Shivraj in politics, joined Congress in July this year. Though his selection as the Congress candidate against Chouhan has surprised many, others believe he may a good bet for the grand old party, often accused of 'neglecting' Hindus. Even if he loses the election, it will help the Congress elsewhere, said a Bhopal-based journalist, adding that the Congress is using Hanuman and Ram to counter the BJP's brand of Hindutva in MP.