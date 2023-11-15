Canada bizman claims Narendra Tomar's son spoke to him on cash deals

A video related to Devendra Singh Tomar, the son of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, discussing transactions worth huge amounts of money with a person surfaced in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, triggering a fresh political controversy in the state with elections just three days away.

The video came to the fore on Tuesday, and the person in the said clip claimed that the last two videos that had surfaced on social media were genuine and were related to the transaction of money discussed with Devendra Tomar.

The person identified himself as Jagmandeep Singh, a businessman who claimed to be living in Canada.

“The video that went viral on social media a few days back is related to Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar, and the person on the phone call from the other end is me,” Singh claimed in the clip that went viral on Tuesday.

Singh claimed that he met Devendra Tomar at Narendra Tomar's official bungalow in Delhi during the lockdown period in March 2020, and they became friends since then.