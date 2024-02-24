Govt carried out coal auctions after tweaking rules, alleges Cong citing CAG reports

The Congress on Saturday cited CAG reports to allege that the government carried out coal auctions after tweaking rules in order to favour a select few industrialists, which caused a huge revenue loss, while party MP Jairam Ramesh said "coal auctions have been completely rigged for Adani’s benefit since 2014" in a social media post.

The Opposition party also asked why no action was taken by the government and the prime minister on letters by two BJP leaders raising concerns over the coal auctions. It further asked whether the government would order an ED investigation into the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress leader Pawan Khera displayed letters by BJP leaders and now ministers R.K. Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, raising concerns in 2015 over the coal auctions by allowing only two companies, who were related, to bid for the blocks that led to cartelisation and loss of revenue.

He alleged that the two were later made ministers and no action was taken on their concerns thereafter. "Will the Modi government order an ED raid and investigate this sordid saga of collusion and corruption?" Khera asked.

In a long post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, "The prime minister has gone to town talking about 'Modi ki Guarantee'. The only guarantee that he has delivered on is the one he has made to his corporate chanda-givers: 'Chanda do, koila lo (pay a fee, get coal)'."