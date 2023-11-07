Modi govt changed coal block allocation policy to benefit Adani: Congress

"This has been done even in cases where it was either the sole bidder or in which a related party acted as the second bidder in a thinly-disguised collusion, and in gross violation of the spirit of the Supreme Court's orders on coal auctions," Ramesh alleged.

Since the Modi government has begun awarding coal blocks for commercial mining as opposed to captive mining, the Adani Group has won seven coal blocks through "bidding" in auctions, he pointed out.

Sharing the statement in a post on X, the Congress leader said, "Here is our statement on the latest example of the Modi-Adani nexus, and how a coal auction was rigged to favour the PM's most favoured business group."

"This is revenue foregone by the state exchequer, and this is revenue denied to the local people whose lands and forests have been taken over for coal mining," he said.

Ramesh said an Empowered Committee of Secretaries (ECoS) was set up during the peak of the Covid lockdown in May 2020 for allocation of coal blocks that had single bidders or were being auctioned for a second time.

"When the Gondbahera Ujheni East block was offered once again for auction, the ECoS awarded it to the single bidder an Adani Group firm. The ECoS decision came despite the recommendation of an earlier expert committee that any auction with less than three bidders be annulled," he claimed.