Adani saga: Report suggests SEBI found technical faults in disclosure rules

In a report published on Monday, 28 August, international news agency Reuters quoted sources with direct knowledge of market regulator SEBI’s (Securities and Exchange Board of India) investigation of the Adani Group to claim that it had uncovered violations of rules regarding disclosures by listed entities and limits on the holdings of offshore funds.

SEBI had initiated the investigation after the US-based Hindenburg Research raised governance concerns regarding the Gautam Adani-led group, reducing the market value of its companies by more than $100 billion. In January, the ports-to-power conglomerate refuted any wrongdoing.

SEBI follows a quasi-judicial process before publishing an order against an entity, including providing the entity with an opportunity to defend itself. The regulator can recommend various actions, ranging from monetary penalties to banning entities from stock markets, depending on the severity of the violations. However, the penalties that SEBI will ultimately recommend in the Adani investigation remain unclear.