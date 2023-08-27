Was PM Modi lobbying for an Adani port in Greece?

The speculation that Prime Minister Modi visited Greece to lobby for a port to funnel Indian exports into Europe has been fuelled by a report in a Greek news portal in English, Greek City Times, and other Greek newspapers.

Reporting on discussions between the Indian and Greek leaders, the portal reported that India is eyeing one or more Greek ports.

With the Indian government having handed over half a dozen ports in India to the Adani Group, the report in Greece has fuelled speculation that the prime minister is personally pursuing the Group’s interest in a Greek port.

If India does pick up one or more ports, Greek City Times said, "Greece would officially become India’s central transit hub to Europe".