SEBI completes final investigation into 22 of 24 Adani Group's transactions

Capital markets regulator, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), on Friday, informed the Supreme Court that it has concluded its investigation into alleged securities law violations by the Adani Group, necessitated following the Hindenburg report alleged serious violations falling under its purview.

SEBI revealed that it has recommended action in some cases and that 22 out of the 24 transactions involving Adani Group's listed companies have reached a final verdict. While the specific findings of the investigation were not disclosed in the court filing, SEBI said that it would take appropriate action based on the outcomes. The case is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court (SC) on August 29, 2023.

In a previous application filed on August 14, SEBI had requested an additional 15 days to submit the probe report on the Adani Group. At that time, SEBI indicated that it had already completed its investigation into 17 out of the 24 transactions under scrutiny.