SEBI's FPI rule revamp aims for transparency, faces enforcement hurdles

In a bid to enhance transparency and regulatory oversight, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has proposed significant amendments to the regulations governing FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors). While these changes are aimed at shedding light on the intricate web of FPI ownership and interests, concerns have arisen regarding the potential for private agreements to obscure crucial details.

SEBI's proposed amendments seek to mandate additional granular disclosures from FPIs, categorised based on risk levels falling into high, moderate, and low categories. The objective is to uncover high-risk investments and ensure that FPIs provide detailed information regarding their ownership, economic interests, and control. Notably, SEBI's approach is to delve deep into the FPI structure, down to the level of natural persons, public retail funds, or large listed corporates, without applying materiality thresholds. This approach is regardless of any equivalent rules in other jurisdictions of their domicile, including tax havens.

The FPIs encompass a diverse group of institutional and individual investors from foreign countries who collectively invest in financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and other securities in countries outside their own. This category includes Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), comprising large institutional entities like mutual funds, pension funds, and insurance companies, as well as individual foreign investors and foreign investment funds.