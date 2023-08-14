SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case

In an application filed before the Supreme Court, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sought an extension of 15 days to conclude the investigation process in the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

The market regulator said that it has examined 24 matters in compliance with orders of the top court and “out of the said 24 investigations/ examinations, 17 are final and complete."

The application said that in one matter SEBI has completed the investigation based on the material that could be gathered by it so far and had sought information from agencies or regulators in foreign jurisdictions, etc. “Upon receipt of such information, will evaluate the same to determine further course of action, if any, in the said matter,” it added.