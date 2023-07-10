Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI files observations on SC-appointed Expert Committee in apex court

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has filed an application in the Supreme Court containing its views on various recommendations made by the court-appointed Expert Committee in connection with the Adani-Hindenburg case.

In its application, the market regulator has sought "appropriate orders" from the apex court when the latter hears the case on Tuesday, July 11.

For effective enforcement policy, the expert committee, in its report, recommended, inter-alia, to develop a proper enforcement policy that would optimise the utilisation of precious regulatory resources and to lay down criteria on the basis of which the SEBI may choose what proceedings/measures to initiate.