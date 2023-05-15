Adani Saga: SEBI flags drawing premature conclusions in probe

In a significant development, the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), informed the Supreme Court on Monday that drawing incorrect or premature conclusions in the ongoing investigation into potential lapses of regulatory disclosures by the Adani Group would be "legally unsustainable" and "fail to serve the cause of justice."

In its filing, SEBI revealed that it had taken proactive measures by reaching out to 11 foreign regulatory bodies to obtain information about the Adani Group's compliance with norms governing its publicly available shares. These efforts signify SEBI's commitment to examining any possible violations and ensuring a comprehensive investigation thoroughly.