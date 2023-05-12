Adani-Hindenburg row: SC hints at giving 3 more months to Sebi to complete probe

On April 29, Sebi had moved the Supreme Court seeking six-month extension to complete its probe into the Hindenburg allegations of "stock manipulation" by the Adani Group.



Sebi had said: "Applicant/Sebi most respectfully submits that keeping in view the forgoing circumstances, it would take further time to arrive at verified findings and conclude the investigationa for ascertaining possible violations related to mis-representation of financials, circumvention of regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions in respect of 12 suspicious transactions... Given the complexity of the matter, Sebi in the normal course would take at least 15 months for completion of the investigation of these transactions, but it is making all reasonable endeavours to conclude the same within six months."



Sebi had submitted that in order to conduct a proper investigation and arrive at verified findings, it would be just, expedient and in the interest of justice that the apex court extends time to conclude the investigation by at least six months.



The apex court, in an order passed on March 2, had set a deadline to submit a status report on May 2, while asking Sebi to expeditiously conclude the investigation and file a status report.