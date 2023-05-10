The Adani Saga: SC to hear matter on May 12, may consider SEBI plea for time to complete probe

The Supreme Court will hear on May 12 the pleas on the Adani-Hindenburg row and is likely to consider market regulator SEBI's application seeking a six-month extension to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and lapses in regulatory disclosure.

The apex court had on March 2 asked SEBI to probe within two months these allegations and had also set up a panel to look at providing protection to Indian investors after a damning report by US short seller Hindenburg wiped out more than USD 140 billion of the Indian conglomerate's market value.

As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala is scheduled to hear the pleas.