Adani Saga: SC demands definite timeline for SEBI probe

"The expert committee has submitted its report within the two-month timeline. The proceedings shall be listed after recess on July 11," stated the bench in its order. "The expert committee is requested to further advise the court. The committee may take up further aspects as may be suggested, following the course of deliberations by the court."

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing one of the petitioners, highlighted that SEBI had been investigating the Adani Group for several years, including in 2016 and 2021. Bhushan requested SEBI to present its findings on record, seeking a direction to that effect.

The Supreme Court's decision to grant an extension while rejecting an indefinite delay reflects the court's emphasis on the need for a timely and thorough investigation. The case involving the Adani Group has garnered significant attention, given the allegations against one of India's prominent conglomerates. By providing a specific deadline, the court aims to ensure that SEBI's investigation proceeds swiftly and that any findings are reported promptly.