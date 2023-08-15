Audit firm BDO emerges as common choice for Byjus, Adani Ports after Deloitte's exit

Weeks apart, Adani Ports and edtech giant Byjus have been faced with a similar situation of finding a new statutory auditor. As coincidence would have it, Deloitte Haskins & Sells who was the statutory auditor for both companies resigned citing red flags within the organisations. Perhaps with no other audit firm willing to work in the current situation, both Byjus and now Adani Ports have appointed BDO (MSKA & Associates) for five years.

While the reasons vary, indications are that it may be due to a lack of cooperation or lack of Information between the companies and their respective statutory auditors which leads to the unexpected resignation of an auditor. “Such resignations from any company before their term ends are a grave issue,” say lawyers practising corporate law.

Auditors play a pivotal role in the financial landscape, ensuring transparency, accuracy, and accountability in the financial reporting of businesses and organisations. Their primary responsibility is to examine financial records, statements, and transactions to provide an independent assessment of the financial health and compliance of an entity. This process helps instil trust among stakeholders, including shareholders, investors, creditors, and regulatory authorities.