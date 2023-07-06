Byju’s proposes advisory board to seek guidance

Byju’s which is faced with a rough patch in recent times is likely to get a Board Advisory Committee (BAC) to provide guidance on matters related to the board's composition and governance structure. Rattled by the resignations of three key directors and the auditor, an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) was convened on July 4 to address ongoing issues.

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran, who convened the EGM informed shareholders about the formation of a BAC to provide guidance on matters related to the board's composition and governance structure. The EGM, media reports suggested was attended by a majority of Byju's 70+ shareholders. The meeting witnessed discussions on various topics including the Aakash IPO timeline, audit progress, TLB resolution, and fundraising efforts, news website Moneycontrol reports.

Byju's has been in a dispute with its term loan B lenders since December last year, resulting in legal proceedings in the US. Raveendran assured shareholders that active and constructive discussions are underway with the bondholders, expressing optimism about a mutually acceptable resolution. He emphasised the shared motivation to avoid legal proceedings and reach a resolution beneficial for all parties involved.