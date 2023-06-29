Byju CEO's townhall leaves employees with lingering questions, uncertainty

After weeks of silence, Byju Raveendran, co-founder and CEO of Byju's, sought to restore employee confidence following the recent resignations of three board members and the company's auditor, Deloitte.

In a town hall meeting on Thursday morning, Raveendran reassured employees of Byju's comeback and emphasised the enduring importance of the edtech sector. However, concerns over layoffs and financial matters remained unanswered, leaving employees with lingering uncertainties. Despite the challenges, Raveendran expressed optimism about the future of India's edtech industry, citing the profitability of several significant acquisitions.

Last week, news broke that GV Ravishankar of Sequoia Capital India, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russel Dreisenstock of Prosus resigned from the board due to differences with Raveendran. Deloitte's resignation as the auditor was described as a mutual decision, prompting the appointment of Ajay Goel as the new CFO to address the company's financial reporting delays.