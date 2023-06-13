India shows strong hiring outlook in Q3 despite global layoffs: Report

"Employers around the world continue to anticipate hiring more workers in the third quarter of 2023, reporting a seasonally adjusted, Net Employment Outlook of +28 per cent," the report said.



With stable outlooks across the regions, employers in North America (+35 per cent) reported the strongest hiring intentions, followed by Asia Pacific (+31 per cent), Central and South Americas (+29 per cent) and EMEA (+20 per cent).



"This data suggests employers are planning more measured hiring for the quarter ahead as they navigate a range of local and macro level challenges from supply constraints to uneven consumer confidence and rising inflation," said ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO, Jonas Prising.



That said, "attracting and retaining business critical talent remains a priority, and our survey respondents around the world continue to be focused on hiring for in-demand roles," Prising added.