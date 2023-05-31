Nearly 2K Amazon employees set for walkout against return-to-work, layoffs

Around 2,000 Amazon employees were set to participate in a walk-out in front of Amazon's Spheres building in the heart of its headquarters in Seattle protesting against layoffs and return-to-work mandate.



Amazon mandated its return-to-office policy from May 1, with employees required to be back in offices at least three days per week. The e-commerce giant has also laid off 27,000 employees in two job cut announcements.



"The walkout is on! About 1,816 employees have pledged to walk out around the world so far, with 873 in Seattle. Please join 1,816 of our coworkers (and counting) and pledge to walk out," said Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) and Amazon's Remote Advocacy community leaders.



"Employees need a say in decisions that affect our lives such as the return-to-work mandate, and how our work is being used to accelerate the climate crisis," they added.