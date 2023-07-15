Maha govt formally awards Dharavi redevelopment project to Adani Group

The Maharashtra Government has formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm.

The project, which reportedly has a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, involves rebuilding the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai, located near the BKC business district.

It was won by Adani Properties in November last year through a competitive bidding which also saw realty major DLF and Naman Developers competing.

The Gautam Adani-led group has been embroiled in a litany of allegations against, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, made by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, since January this year.

The opposition led by the Congress has been seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on the Adani Group since the allegations surfaced.