'Deeply troubling': Congress on SEBI probe report on Adani 'scam'

The Congress on Saturday said that SEBI’s inability to complete its investigation into alleged round tripping, money laundering and financial frauds committed by the Adani Group is “deeply troubling”.

A day after SEBI submitted its wishy-washy status report to the Supreme Court on its investigation into ‘Adani scam’, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed out that “of the 24 matters it has investigated relating to the Adani mega scam, two still have interim status”.

“One of the interim reports relates to the important question of whether Adani violated the Minimum Public Shareholding requirement under Rule 19A of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules. In simple terms, did Adani use opaque entities based in overseas tax havens to engage in the kind of round-tripping and money laundering?” questioned Ramesh.