Congress accuses Modi govt of 'financial terrorism' ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Congress on Thursday accused the Centre of indulging in "tax terrorism" against it and alleged that the government "looted" over Rs 65 crore from its accounts to financially cripple the country's principal Opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Congress also alleged that the BJP was attempting to "murder democracy" and drag the country to a "dictatorship raj". Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi with senior leaders K.C. Venugopal and Ajay Maken, Congress general-secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh said "tax terrorism attacks" were being carried out against the party.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said "an autocratic Modi Government is capturing democracy through extortion and financial terrorism".

He alleged that the Modi government "hoodwinked" nationalised banks to transfer Rs 65 crore of the donation received by the Congress and seized it as income tax. "Has the BJP ever paid income tax? Looting Opposition and blackmailing donors to fill BJP’s coffers is a dark phase for our democracy. We shall fight this tooth and nail — Both in the court of law and in the court of the people," Kharge said.